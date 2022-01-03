BERNARDSTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a weekend crash in Franklin County.
Mass. State Police said that troopers responded to a single vehicle crash along I-91 south in Bernardston around 12:20 p.m. Sunday. When emergency crews arrived, they found that a Cadillac SUV left the road on the right side, crashed into a guardrail, and continued into the tree line.
The driver, identified as 60-year-old Holly Hanley of Burlington, VT was taken to Baystate Franklin Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Essex Junction, VT, was also taken to Baystate Franklin with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
