SANDISFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a crash in Sandisfield.
Mass. State Police said that troopers from the Lee barracks received calls around 3 p.m. Monday indicating a serious head-on crash along Route 8 in Sandisfield.
The driver of one vehicle - a 32-year-old man from Cheshire, CT - died at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle - a 49-year-old man from Hinsdale - suffered serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter to Albany Medical Center.
Route 8 was closed for approximately five hours while investigators remained on-scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
