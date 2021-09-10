WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead following a late-night crash in West Springfield.
West Springfield Police said that officers were called to the area of Memorial Avenue and Circuit Avenue around 11:25 p.m. for a serious crash.
When emergency crews arrived, they found two vehicles in the eastbound side of the road with heavy front end damage.
"At this time, it appears the female driver crossed over the double yellow lines into the Eastbound travel lane of the other vehicle," police said in a statement.
Both drivers were taken to Baystate Medical Center. One driver died from her injuries, while the other sustained serious injuries, but he is expected to survive. There were no other people inside either vehicle.
The victim's identity has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
