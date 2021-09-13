CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead and another is under arrest following a stabbing late last week in Chicopee.
Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney's office, said that Chicopee Police were called to Peloquin Drive just before 7 p.m. Friday following a 911 call reporting a stabbing.
Officers arrived and found 67-year-old Domingo Arocho of Chicopee suffering from what appeared to be several stab wounds. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Leydon noted that police arrested 73-year-old Urayoann Urimagua-Guraboa of Chicopee that night on a murder charge.
The case remains under investigation by Chicopee Police, the D.A.'s murder unit, and Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.'s office.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
