BECKET, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A truck driver has been charged following a deadly crash on the Mass. Pike Friday afternoon.
Mass. State Police said that around 3:20 p.m. Friday, troopers from the Lee barracks responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer and two motor vehicles on the eastbound side of the Pike.
According to police, the truck began to slow because of traffic and struck the rear of one vehicle, pushing that vehicle into another.
Both occupants of one car were transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. The operator, Gary Litwin, 69, of Ludlow, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger, 66, of Ludlow sustained serious injuries.
The operator of the other vehicle, a 39-year-old Springfield woman, was transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.
The Berkshire County District Attorney's office said Monday that Stanley Kardys, 67, of West Granby, CT has been charged with one count of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation. A court date has not yet been scheduled.
The crash remains under investigation.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Lee Fire and EMS and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
