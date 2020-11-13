DEERFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating an early morning crash in Deerfield that killed one person and injured two others.
Deerfield Police report that shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, they were alerted of a one vehicle crash on Mill Village Road.
"The operator was ejected, while the Jaws of Life were used by South Deerfield Fire Department to extricate the front seat passenger. A back-seat passenger was also injured," police explained in a social media post.
Paramedics arrived and transported the driver to Baystate Franklin Medical Center, where that person was pronounced dead.
The other passengers of the vehicle were taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Police noted that one passenger is in critical condition, while the other is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Frontier Regional School Principal George Lanides said in a letter to the school community, in part:
"It is with great sadness that we are writing to tell you that one of our seniors was in a fatal car accident this morning. Two former students who were also involved in this accident and are receiving care at this time."
"We are devastated by this news and our hearts go out to these students and their families."
"Our community has already gone above and beyond this year in coming together to overcome the challenges of Covid 19. We know that we can lean on each other again now to support our students through this tragedy. We are grateful for each and every one of our students and families, and we will do everything we can to support you through this difficult time."
Lanides added that counselors would be available via Google Meet Friday and Monday for those that need support.
The crash remains under investigation by Deerfield Police and troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney's office.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with Western Mass News for any updates.
