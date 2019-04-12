HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is dead and two others were seriously injured in an overnight crash along Interstate 91.
Mass. State Police said that troopers responded to a single-car crash along I-91 south in Holyoke around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
An adult male was pronounded dead.
An adult female and a toddler were taken Baystate Medical Center with life threatening injuries.
State Police noted that more details are expected to be released later today.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and have more information as it becomes available.
