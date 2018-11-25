One dead, two transported to hospital following single-car crash in Heath.

HEATH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has died and another two were transported to the hospital following a single-car crash that occurred on Dell Road around 7:45 Sunday night.
State Police officials tell us that there were three people inside of the vehicle when the accident occurred, and one of the occupants was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other two occupants were transported to local hospitals to be treated for their injuries.
Officials have not stated if the occupants' injuries were life-threatening or not or what caused the accident to occur.
State Police also have not given the cause of death of the person that was killed in the accident nor have they released the victim's identity.
We spoke with Colrain Fire officials earlier who stated that they were called to assist Heath officials with a car fire with people possibly inside.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
