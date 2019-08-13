SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - MGM Springfield is turning one, and, of course, they've planned a birthday bash to celebrate.
To make the party even better, everyone is invited to attend.
August marks one year since MGM opened up their doors in Springfield, and now they've announced plans for a One-derful celebration.
"There are a lot of positives here. We've been coming since it opened," says South Windsor resident Tom Wallace.
"It's something that's different that comes to the town," Springfield resident Miguel Santana tells us.
Western Mass News spoke with people in downtown Springfield, hearing only positives about MGM in the city.
"We just enjoy the whole experience. It's good entertainment," says Wallace.
Now, MGM Springfield is releasing new details about what's planned for their One-derful birthday celebration.
On Saturday, August 24, the festivities will begin at 2:00 with the New England Patriots cheerleaders welcoming guests to the Outdoor Plaza.
There will be local food trucks, live music, and, of course, cake.
In fact, a special celebrity guest will join the mayor and MGM Springfield's president to sing happy birthday before blowing out the candles on a five-tier cake.
Special food and drinks will also be featured.
Everything is set to end around 7:00 p.m., and, already announced, MGM Springfield will be celebrating one year by hosting Aerosmith at the Mass Mutual Center.
"We've been planning to have this for a long time and it finally came, so were glad to have it," added Santana.
