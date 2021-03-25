SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person is without a place to stay after a car crashed into a home in Springfield early Thursday morning.
According to Springfield fire officials, the crash happened in the area of 1180 Dwight Street around 3 a.m.
The tenant displaced by the crash is being assisted by the Red Cross.
No injuries were reported.
