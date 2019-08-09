One displaced after fire rips through Chicopee home.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is without a place to call home tonight after a fire ripped through his home on Dublin Street Friday afternoon.
According to Capt. Edward Marcoux of the Chicopee Fire Department, crews were called to a report of a structure fire at a home at 43 Dublin Street just after 12:45 p.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they encountered heavy, black smoke and flames shooting out of the windows of the residence.
Firefighters were also able to locate the lone occupant, who was waiting outside, upon arrival.
The resident informed firefighters that he was the only one inside when the fire broke out.
Capt. Marcoux stated that the resident was not injured, but was evaluated on-scene by medical professionals.
Firefighters worked quickly and efficiently to douse the heavy flames, containing the fire to the kitchen and a bedroom.
No other injuries were reported.
Capt. Marcoux adds that all companies were back in service just before 2:35 p.m.
We're told the home sustained approximately $80-90,0000 in damages, and that the resident, who was the only person that lived at the home on 43 Dublin Street, will have to look for other means of shelter for the time being.
The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.
