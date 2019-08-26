One displaced after fire rips through Holyoke home.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews are continuing to investigate a fire that broke out at a residence on Longwood Avenue Monday night.
According to Capt. Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department, around 7:00 p.m., firefighters were called to a report of fire that was issuing out of a second-floor window of a two and a half-story, single-family home on Longwood Avenue.
One person was inside at the time the fire broke and was able to escape the home.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
Capt. Cavagnac stated that the fire originated in an upstairs bedroom and had spread down a hallway and into the attic of the home at 40 Longwood Avenue.
We're told that the fire has been extinguished and crews remain on scene checking for hot spots.
A portion of Longwood Avenue has been blocked as crews continue to investigate.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
