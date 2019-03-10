ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is without a home after a fire tore through their Belle Avenue home Sunday evening.
While details remain limited at this time, Enfield Fire official Mark Zarcaro tells Western Mass News that no one was home at the time the fire broke out, and that a neighbor dialed 911 to report it.
The person that resides at 8 Belle Avenue, Zarcaro added, will have to look for another means of shelter tonight.
The fire has been extinguished, and Enfield Fire Chief Earl Provencher remains on scene investigating.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
