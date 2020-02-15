WILBRAHAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are looking into what sparked a fire at a Wilbraham home Saturday evening.
According to Capt. Areventos of the Wilbraham Fire Department, firefighters responded to a home on Ridge Road around 6:00 p.m. where they found flames emitting from the residence's chimney.
A second alarm was sounded shortly after arriving on scene, which requires mutual aid from surrounding towns be brought in.
It took crews approximately thirty-five minutes to get the flames, which had originated in the chimney of the residence, under control.
We're told that the flames had gotten out of the chimney at some point during that time frame and had spread to the second floor of the home.
Capt. Arventos says that no one was home when the fire broke out.
Ridge Road between Monson and Mountain Roads was closed as crews worked to extinguish the flames, but has since reopened.
Crews officially cleared the scene around 10:00 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
One person was displaced by the fire.
Members of the Ludlow, East Longmeadow, Palmer, and Hampden Fire Departments were all called in to assist.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Wilbraham Fire Department.
