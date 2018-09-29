SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Springfield police report a man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg.
Western Mass News has learned that officers were called to Liberty Street before midnight for reports of a gunshot victim.
According to Lt. Green when officers arrived they didn't find anyone at the scene initially, but then found the victim a short time later over on Federal Street.
The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
We're being told by police that he has not been cooperating with their investigation.
Further details about the shooting have not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.