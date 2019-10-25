One hospitalized after car crashes into tractor trailer on Mass Pike in Westfield.

(photo MGN-online)

 Andrew Masse

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - All lanes on the westbound side of the Mass Pike have reopened following a two-vehicle crash Friday evening.

According to State Police officials, around 5:15 p.m., a car had crashed into a tractor trailer near mile marker 42.5 by East Mountain Road.

The crash forced officials to close down both lanes on that side of the Mass Pike.

We're told that one person was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield with minor injuries.

It is unclear if either of the drivers involved in the crash were issued any citations.

State Police say that all lanes were reopened around 6:30 p.m.

