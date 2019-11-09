One hospitalized after car strikes utility pole in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News was first on the scene of a car crash early this morning.
It happened at the intersection of Liberty and Woodmont Streets.
It appears a car crashed into a utility pole, which broke and landed on the car.
When our photographer arrived on scene, one person was being taken away in an ambulance.
The extent of that individual's injuries remains unknown at this time.
This crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police Department's Traffic Unit.
