HAMPDEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning after a fire broke out at a home in Hampden.
According to Hampden Fire officials, crews were called to a report of a structure fire on Wilbraham Road around 10:15 a.m.
When they arrived on scene, firefighters immediately requested mutual aid from surrounding towns.
Upon entering the home, crews were able to locate a fire that had broken out in the kitchen of the residence.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire to just the kitchen and knocked down the flames in a relatively short amount of time.
The person that was inside at the time the fire broke out was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Hampden Fire officials tell us that they were back in the station by 12:45 p.m.
An estimated cost of damages has not yet been released yet.
Members of the Wilbraham, East Longmeadow, and Monson Fire Departments were called in to assist.
Hampden Fire officials add that the residence they were called to is usually vacant.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hampden Fire Department.
