One hospitalized after motorcycle collides with vehicle in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash Sunday afternoon.
According to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, crews were called to 701 State Street around 4:10 p.m., where they found that a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle had occurred.
The operator of the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
Crews remained on scene to clean up the vehicle fluids that had spilled out onto the roadway.
It is unclear if any citations were issued.
We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
