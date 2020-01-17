One hospitalized after tractor trailer and vehicle collide in Sturbridge.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon.
According to Sturbridge Fire officials, crews were called to the intersection of Rt. 49 and Podnuk Road, where they found that a car and a tractor trailer had collided.
One person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
It is unclear if any citations were issued to either driver.
This crash remains under investigation by the Sturbridge Police Department.
