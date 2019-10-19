GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after a vehicle struck a building.
According to Greenfield Fire officials, around noon, crews were called to Conway Street to find that a vehicle had struck a brick building and had backed up into an unoccupied, parked vehicle after striking the structure.
We're told that the operator, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was taken to Baystate Franklin Medical Center with unknown injuries.
It is unclear if the driver is facing any charges.
We have reached out to Greenfield officials, but declined our request for further comment.
