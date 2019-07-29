WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police in Westfield continue to investigate a crash between an RV and a utility truck.
Westfield Police Capt. Michael McCabe told Western Mass News that the crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday.
We did reach out to the utility truck company, Nextgen Telecom Services, and they confirm that one of their vehicles was hit on Route 20 and they are waiting for further details.
Mass. State Police was also on-scene assisting Westfield Police, along with Westfield Fire.
We're told one person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital. That person's condition is not immediately known and it's not yet known if that person was in the RV or the utility truck.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
