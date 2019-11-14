One hospitalized following crash in Chicopee.

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday evening following a crash on Chicopee Street (Rt. 116).
According to Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, around 6:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of a crash near the I-291 ramp.
At least two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Wilk adds that one person was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Chicopee Police Department.
