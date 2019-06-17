PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that occurred along the Mass. Pike Monday morning.
Mass. State Police said that the one-car crash occurred on the eastbound side of the highway in Palmer.
One person was taken to an area hospital. That person's condition is not immediately known.
The crash caused delays throughout the morning. Around 10:30 a.m., State Police noted that the right lane had reopened to traffic.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
