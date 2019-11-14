One hospitalized following head-on crash in Hadley.

HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday evening following a head-on crash on the Coolidge Bridge.
According to Hadley Police officials, authorities responded to the Coolidge Bridge during the evening hours for a report of a motor vehicle crash.
Arriving officers found that two cars had collided head-on, forcing officials to close down the eastbound lane of travel.
We're told that one person was taken to an area hospital as a result of the crash and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
At least one of the vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
The eastbound side of the Coolidge Bridge was reopened just before 7:00 p.m.
Hadley officials add that no citations were issued to either of the drivers involved.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Hadley Police Department.
