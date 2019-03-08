HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital following a Friday morning fire in Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac said neighbors to 233 Suffolk Street home called 911 Friday morning to report a fire at that home.
Crews arrived and found that the fire, which was contained to the kitchen, had been extinguished by an occupant who put water from the sink onto the fire.
Cavagnac noted that an elderly female was taken to an area hospital.
None of other residents of the two-family home were displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
