CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was transported to the hospital after there was an explosion inside of a manhole on Grattan Street and Dallair Avenue in Chicopee.
A Chicopee Electric Light worker was inside the manhole at the time of the explosion
According to police, the employee was alert and responsive at the time he was transported to the hospital.
Police have a detail in the area to control traffic and ensure motorists avoid the area.
At this time, it's not yet known what exactly what caused this explosion.
We reached out to Chicopee Electric Light for a statement, but we have not heard back yet.
We did hear from Columbia Gas, who was on-scene earlier this morning, who said this was not a gas issue, but they were there to asses the area and double-check.
As a result of this explosion, a few different areas in Chicopee were out of power this morning.
Police and Chicopee Electric Light are still on-scene working around the manhole and investigating this situation and what caused the explosion.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
