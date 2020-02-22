MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are on scene investigating after a fire broke out at a home in Monson on Saturday.
Monson Fire officials say they were called around 4:30 p.m. to a house fire on Bebee Road.
Officials say the fire started in the basement.
One person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Our crew on scene reports that Beebe Road has been shut down as a result.
Fire officials are asking travelers to avoid the area.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
