One hospitalized following morning crash on I-291 in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was rushed to the hospital Thursday morning following a crash on I-291.
While the circumstances surrounding the crash remain limited at this time, State Police officials say that the driver involved in a single-vehicle crash that happened around 5:40 a.m. had been thrown from the vehicle.
The driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.