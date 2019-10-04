One hospitalized following multi-vehicle crash on the Mass Pike in Sturbridge.

STURBRIDGE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened Friday evening on the Mass Pike.
According to Mass State Police Lt. Tom Ryan, around 6:00 p.m., troopers assigned to the State Police barracks in Charlton responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike in Sturbridge.
Troopers arrived to find that four vehicles were involved in a collision, forcing officials to block off the left two lanes near Exit 9 for an extended period of time.
Upon further investigation, it was determined that a Nissan Murano, which was being operated by a 25-year-old Worcester woman, had rear ended a GMC Uhaul truck.
The force of the collision caused the Uhaul truck to jolt forward and rear end an Infiniti sedan.
The Infiniti sedan then went forward and rear ended a Honda CRV.
The operator of the Nissan Murano was transported to UMass Medical Center in Worcester with minor injuries.
Charges against the driver are pending.
Lt. Ryan stated that officials cleared the scene around 9:40 p.m.
Sturbridge Fire officials confirm that they were also called in to investigate.
