SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are on-scene investigating a serious rollover crash that happened on I-291 Saturday night.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, just before 7:30 p.m., crews were called to the eastbound side of I-291 by Exit 3 to assist Mass State Police with a rollover crash.
Firefighters arrived to find that a vehicle had rolled a guardrail and down an embankment.
We're told that the driver, an unidentified female, was ejected from the vehicle.
Capt. Tetreault says that the woman was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
It is unclear if there were any other occupants in the vehicle or if the driver was issued any citations.
Exit 3 is now closed down to through traffic.
This accident remains under investigation by Mass State Police.
