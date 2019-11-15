WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Friday morning following a rollover.
According to West Springfield Fire officials, crews were called to the northbound side of I-91 near Exit 13B for a report of a vehicle rollover.
It was determined that a vehicle had struck a guardrail and rolled several times down an embankment.
We're told that the driver, who was the only occupant in the vehicle, was wearing a seatbelt at the time the accident occurred.
West Springfield Fire officials say the driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
