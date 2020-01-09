One hospitalized following shooting in Holyoke.

HOYLOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke officials are continuing to investigate a shooting that happened Thursday evening.
According to Lt. Jim Albert of the Holyoke Police Department, authorities responded to the intersection of Main and Sargeant Streets around 6:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
The 22-year-old male victim, who had sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right leg, was transported to Baystate Medical Center by a friend prior to officers arriving on scene.
Officials are searching for a white Volkswagon Passat that may have been involved in the incident.
No arrests have been made in connection to the incident yet.
Lt. Albert says that detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and are conducting interviews at this time.
State Police troopers and the Mass State Police Air Wing Unit were called in to assist with the investigation.
This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Criminal Investigations Bureau at 413-322-6940.
