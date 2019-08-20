SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized following a morning crash in Springfield.
Springfield Fire said that around 9 a.m. Tuesday, crews responded to a rollover crash between an SUV and van near 487 East Columbus Avenue.
The driver of the Jeep was able to get out of the vehicle without needing to be extricated.
That person was taken to an area hospital to get evaluated for unknown injuries.
