SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was taken to the hospital following an afternoon fire in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Capt. Brian Tetreault said crews were called to a porch fire at 213 Tyler Street around 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but not before causing approximately $10,000 in damage.

Tetreault noted that a 65 year old woman was taken to an area hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and superficial burns to her arms and face.

The city's Arson and Bomb Squad determined that the fire was caused by the careless disposal of smoking materials.

