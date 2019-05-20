SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized following an afternoon fire in Springfield.
Dennis Leger, executive aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said that firefighters were called to 118 Quincy Street around 12:45 p.m. Monday for a kitchen fire on the first floor.
The fire was quickly put out and caused approximately $10,000 in damage.
One person was taken to Baystate Medical Center for first degree burns to his face and smoke inhalation.
Leger noted that the city's Arson and Bomb Squad determined the cause of the fire to be unattended stove top cooking.
