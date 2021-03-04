SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Police are investigating a shooting on the 700 block of Belmont Avenue.
Spokesperson for Springfield Police Department, Ryan Walsh, told Western Mass News they were alerted to the scene shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday.
Officers were able to locate a scene and a few minutes later, they found an adult male gunshot victim arriving at the Baystate Medical Center emergency department. The victim is reportedly in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or 'Text-A-Tip' to CRIMES (274637) and in the message, type SOLVE and your tip.
Western Mass News is continuing to follow this story, and we’ll have further information as more details come into the newsroom.
