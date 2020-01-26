WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - State Police are investigating a crash that happened on I-91 in West Springfield Sunday afternoon.
According to Mass State Police officials, troopers had to close down the left and center lanes on the northbound side prior to Exit 14 due to a two-vehicle crash.
Both lanes have since reopened.
The crash caused heavy back ups for drivers traveling through the area.
We're told that a male party was taken to Baystate Medical Center with unknown injuries.
Officials say that both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
This crash remains under investigation by Mass State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.