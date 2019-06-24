WESTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Emergency personnel responded to a two-car crash on Main Road in Westhampton on Monday.
Westhampton fire officials said that one person was transported to an area hospital.
Two other people involved in the crash refused medical attention.
Crews were able to keep the road open as they worked to clear the scene.
There's no word yet on the cause of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.