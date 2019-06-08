SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital and four people are without a place to call home tonight after a fire ripped through a home on Bristol Street Saturday afternoon.
Captain Brain Tetrault of the Springfield Fire Department tells us that crews were called to 48 Bristol Street around 3:40 p.m. for a report of a structure fire.
Firefighters arrived to find a fully-involved fire at a home, which had extended to not only the upper levels of the residence, but a neighboring house as well.
Crews worked quickly to contain and douse the flames at both residences, but the damage had already been done.
Upon further investigation, the fire at the first home had caused severe damage to the first and second floors, as well as the attic.
Firefighters were able to prevent the flames from reaching the interior of the second home, the siding on the exterior sustaining severe damage.
Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
However, one woman was taken to an area hospital with an unspecified medical issue, and her condition is unknown at this time.
The multi-family home where the fire originated at sustained approximately $100,000 in damages, and the neighboring house sustained approximately $20,000 in damages due to the melted siding.
Four adults will have to look for other means of shelter for the time being, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad.
