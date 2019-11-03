One in critical condition, three in custody following shooting on I-91 in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person remains in critical condition and three suspects are in custody following a shooting on I-91 in Springfield early Sunday morning.
According to Mass State Police representative Dave Procopio, just after 1:00 a.m., Trooper Patrick Dolan assigned to the State Police barracks in Springfield was on patrol on I-91 North near Exit 6 when he observed a 2016 Honda Accord in the center lane.
The Accord then pulled up to a white Ford F-150 pickup truck that was traveling in the right lane.
An occupant inside the Accord then fired several gunshots at the truck.
Trooper Dolan immediately sounded his lights and attempted to pull the Accord over, but the driver ignored the trooper's lights and sped off.
While in hot pursuit of the vehicle, Trooper Dolan requested assistance from his fellow troopers.
The Accord then got off Exit 3 on Rt. 391 in Chicopee and eventually crashed into the guardrail.
As Trooper Dolan was catching up to the vehicle in question, he observed three suspects get out of the vehicle and run off into a wooded area.
Trooper Dolan requested that the suspects stop, but they failed to comply.
Shortly after, two of the suspects, later identified as 18-year-old Springfield resident Isaiah Fraticelli and 22-year-old Springfield resident Luis Cotto, emerged from the wooded area and then took off on foot.
Trooper Dolan took off in their direction and demanded that the two suspects get down on the ground.
Both Cotto and Fraticelli obeyed the trooper's commands and proceeded to get down on the ground before being taken into custody.
As both suspects were being taken to the State Police barracks in Springfield for booking, State Police, along with Springfield and Chicopee Police officers, began combing the wooded area for the third suspect in question, who was later identified as 24-year-old Springfield resident Keith Cotto.
K9 units and the Mass State Police Air Wing Unit were also deployed to assist in searching for the suspect.
A search of the Accord resulted in the seizure of a Glock 19 handgun.
Officials also located a loaded Taurus 9 handgun as they were searching the wooded area for Keith.
It was later determined that the Glock had been reported stolen out of Enfield, Connecticut.
The infrared camera aboard the Mass State Police helicopter was able to track Cotto's heat signature to the area of the river near South Street in Chicopee.
Unfortunately, officials were unable to locate Cotto.
Authorities were also able to locate the pickup truck involved in the incident at the intersection of Dwight and Franklin B. Murray Streets in Springfield later that morning.
We're told that the operator of the vehicle, an unidentified male, was taken to Baystate Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and remains in, what was described as, dire condition.
On Sunday night, officials learned that Cotto was being treated at Mercy Medical Center for injuries he sustained while attempting to elude police.
He was then placed under arrest and taken to the State Police barracks in Springfield for booking.
All three suspects are expected to be arraigned on Monday in Springfield District Court on the following charges:
- Armed assault with the intent to muder
- Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
- Unlawful possession of a firearm (2 counts)
- Unlawful possession of ammunition
If the victim succumbs to his injuries, charges against the three suspects will be upgraded.
