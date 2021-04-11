Holyoke car building crash 041121

Photo provided by Holyoke Fire

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was injured in an early morning crash in Holyoke.

Holyoke Fire said that they were called to KMart Plaza on Northampton Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after a report came in of a car hitting a building.

Emergency crews arrived and found that a car had driven off the road, went through a guardrail, down an embankment, and hit the side of American Brake and Muffler.

The vehicle's driver was taken to an an area hospital by ambulance.

No other injuries were reported.

