One injured after car strikes pad-mounted transformer in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to an accident on Bay Street late Saturday morning.
Springfield Fire officials tell us they were called in around 11:50 a.m. to assist after a car struck a pad-mounted electrical transformer on 1487 Bay Street.
Eversource was called in and did not report any power outages.
We are told that at least one person was injured in the accident, but do not know the extent of their injuries.
We will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.