HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person has been hospitalized following an afternoon crash in Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire Lt. Michael Boucher said that emergency crews were called after a vehicle crashed into a medical office building at 18 Hospital Drive just before 1 p.m. Thursday.
Firefighters arrived and found an SUV against a wall of the building and a female driver still inside the vehicle.
The driver was taken to Holyoke Medical Center for treatment. The extent and severity of her injuries is not immediately known.
Boucher added that the building was evacuated and utilities were secured as a precaution.
The city's building inspector reportedly determined that the crash caused some structural damage to a small part of the building and, as a result, two exam rooms will be closed until repairs are made.
Boucher said that the rest of the building was deemed safe.
No injuries were reported to anyone inside the building.
The crash remains under investigation.
