AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have determined that the improper disposal of smoking materials is the reason behind a fire that occurred early Thursday morning.
Now, 40-60 people have been temporarily displaced as crews work to make the area safe.
It was around 3:45 Thursday morning when the call for the fire came in.
The fire occurred literally a stone's throw away from the Fire Department, who have been at the scene since the beginning.
Residents describe a wild scene with flames shooting out of the fourth floor unit.
Now, forty to sixty people are set up next door at the community center waiting to get the green light to return, but that may take awhile.
"A lot of these people won't be able to sit in the Bangs Center for six hours," stated third-floor resident Joe Magee. "We got some people that are very ill and require a lot of care. I don't know what's going to happen."
The fire itself is out.
The person living in the unit when the fire began was rushed to the hospital, and there is no update on her current condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.