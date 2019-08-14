One injured following motorcycle accident on Liberty Street in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was injured following a motorcycle accident that happened on Liberty Street Wednesday night.
When our crew arrived on scene, they observed a motorcycle lying in the middle of the street.
A portion of Liberty Street near Phoenix Street has been blocked off as police continue to investigate.
According to Capt. Brian Tetreault of the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad, firefighters were originally called to the area around 10:00 p.m. for a report of an accident, but were called off upon arrival.
Capt. Tetreault adds that one person involved in the crash was injured.
The extent of their injuries remain unknown at this time, and it is unclear that individual was taken to an area hospital.
Officials have not stated if any other vehicles were involved in the accident.
We have reached out to the Springfield Police Department, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
