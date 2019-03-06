MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was injured after a propane exploded at a Monson campground.
Monson Police Chief Stephen Kozloski told Western Mass News that around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, an call came in reporting a propane tank explosion with unknown injuries on Sutcliffe Road.
When emergency crews arrived, they found that an Amerigas worker had suffered minor injuries. That person was evaluated at the scene and refused transport to the hospital.
Kozloski noted that the circumstances behind the explosion are not immediately known, other than the worker was servicing the tank at the time.
A resulting fire destroyed an unoccupied seasonal trailer at the campground.
Kozloski explained that access to the trailer was difficult because of the snow conditions.
Crews from Hampden, Wales, Brimfield, and Palmer all assisted with the incident.
Jennifer Mieth, spokesperson for the state fire marshal's office, said that an investigator and hazmat team from their office is responding to the site.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
