NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was injured following two separate overnight crash in Northampton.
Northampton Fire Rescue said that firefighters were called to a report of a serious crash and a vehicle on fire along I-91 just after midnight Friday.
State Police arrived on-scene and were able to help get the one person in the vehicle out and to safety. They then used fire extinguishers to slow the fire until firefighters could arrive and fully put it out.
The person in that vehicle was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Northampton Fire Rescue added that a second vehicle, that was traveling behind the first crash, was not able to avoid a guardrail that was across the highway. That vehicle hit the guardrail, jumped over it, and landed on the other side of the road with what was described as moderate damage.
The crash remains under investigation by Mass. State Police.
