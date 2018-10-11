one injured in 2 car accident on Federal St in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A woman was injured following a two-car accident Thursday afternoon.
Springfield Fire Department officials tell us that they were called to 93 Federal Street around 1:50 p.m.
The jaws had to be used to extricate the driver of a Nissan Sentra that was involved in the incident.
The woman's injuries were believed to be non-life threatening and all other occupants were able to exit under their own power.
No word yet if any lanes were blocked or streets were shut down.
We will provide you with
