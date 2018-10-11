HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One person was injured following an afternoon crash in Holyoke.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac told Western Mass News that members of the police and fire departments responded to Easthampton Road, near the I-91 overpass, around 3:45 p.m. Thursday for a single car crash.
When crews arrived, they found that the car was off the road in a drainage ditch and had to use hydraulic sheers to cut to roof off the car to get to the driver.
The driver was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
